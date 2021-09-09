Ravi Rampaul, Roston Chase included in Windies team for T20 World Cup

Ravi Rampaul (centre) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Mark Deyal (right) of St Lucia Kings during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 7 between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park Sporting Complex on August 29 in Basseterre, St Kitts. Rampaul was named in the 15-man West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.(Photo by CPL T20/Getty Images) -

VETERAN FAST bowler Ravi Rampaul and all-rounder Roston Chase have been included in the 15-man West Indies team for the ICC (International Cricket Council) T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The West Indies will be vying for a third T20 World Cup crown, having emerged victorious in 2012 (in Sri Lanka) and 2016 (in India).

The 36-year-old Rampaul justified his recall with a haul of 17 wickets, from eight matches, during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), for the Trinbago Knight Riders, at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Rampaul, who was part of the 2012 team, last played a T20 International against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on November 10, 2015 – the last time he donned the WI colours.

Chase is yet to play a T20 International, but he has been consistent, with the bat, during the 2021 CPL. For the St Lucia Kings, he has tallied 281 runs at an average of 70.25 and, with the ball, taken seven wickets at an average of 22.28.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserves: Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Bravo.