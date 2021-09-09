Nicholas Paul opens Trinidad and Tobago's Nations Cup campaign on Friday

(FILE) Nicholas Paul of Team Trinidad And Tobago waits for the start of the men's sprint race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 5, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo) -

Olympian Nicholas Paul gets Trinidad and Tobago’s International Cycling Union (UCI) Nations Cup campaign underway on Friday when he faces the starter in the men’s Kilometre Time Trial at the Alcides Nieto Patiño Velodrome in Cali, Colombia.

This will be Paul’s first competitive event since he made his Olympic debut in the men’s sprint and keirin events at the Tokyo Games. The men’s Flying 200m world record holder (9.1 seconds) begins his quest for a first-ever Nations Cup medal in the four-lap event.

Paul also lines up for his pet events; the keirin and sprint, which ride off on Saturday and Sunday respectively. He will be joined in these events by countrymen Keron Bramble (keirin) and Quincy Alexander (sprint).

Additionally on Friday, Akil Campbell makes his Nations Cup debut in the men’s Elimination race.

Campbell has been grinding out results on the regional circuit having won TT’s first-ever gold medal in a men’s Scratch Race at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in July. The 25-year old endurance cyclist will also feature in the men’s Omnium event on Sunday.

Participation in this Nations Cup guarantees TT a place at the 2021 Track Cycling World Championships which pedals off in Roubaix, France from October 20-24.

Team manager Roger Frontin said although participation affirms a spot at Worlds, the team is in Cali to win medals.

“We had some really good training sessions down at the track and we’re going back at it today (Wednesday). The team plans to go to the venue on Thursday to view the races and assess their opposition for the coming events. We want to get medals and the guys and raring to go,” said Frontin.

Altogether, 36 nations will be on show and according to Frontin, TT are gearing up for an intense competition against some of the globe’s top racers.