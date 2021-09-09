Miss Tobago Heritage Personality to be crowned Saturday

Zanewka Morrison -

Reigning Miss Tobago Heritage Personality, Karicia Morrison, will hand over her crown to one of eight contestants on Saturday.

Chairperson of the Miss Tobago Heritage Personality 2021 committee Davia Chambers said the show has been pre-recorded, but will be entertaining.

It will be aired at 8pm on Tobago Channel 5 and on the Tobago Festival’s Facebook page.

Chambers said the theme of the show is Footprints – the sand of time.

“The contestants, through their talents, will display an evening gown portrayal, which will pay tribute to the event in different forms – whatever they choose,” she said.

The winner will receive $10,000 and a $25,000 scholarship sponsored by First Citizens. The second and third-placed contestants, as well as those who win special awards such as Best Talent, Best Gown and Miss Intelligent, will receive cash prizes.

Chambers said, “Miss Tobago Heritage Personality 2021 will be expected to use her title to positively impact and/or contribute to society. She will become a cultural ambassador for the island, using her title to spread awareness of Tobago’s rich traditions, specifically targeting involvement of the younger generation.”

The contestants are Aaliyah Tobias, 21, of Parlatuvier; Cassidy Felice Heather Rasheed, 17, of Zante Dance Company; Janae Campbell, 19, of Roxborough Police Youth Club; Keidelia Kafee Desha Gordon, 25, of Scarborough; Kiana Natalie Jones, 19, of Pembroke; Michelle Noel, 22, of Mt Grace/Harmony Hall Prisons Youth Club; Nalia Taitt, 25, of Buccoo Village Council; Zanewka Tre'Anna Morrison, 19, of Mt St George.

Chambers said the contestants, ages 17 to 25, through the pageant, get an opportunity to develop holistically as they participate in developmental workshops such as public speaking, social etiquette, oral traditions, folk dance and folk music.

In an interview with Newsday, Campbell described the competition as interesting.

"Overall, the process was an interesting one; we didn’t experience it face to face so we can’t really compare, but I did really enjoy the experience.”

She added: “The pageant offered a surreal experience. We endured both rigorous and impactful training sessions which taught us valuable lessons about how to live respectful and responsible lives as young woman in the Tobago space.”

She said the virtual aspect of the production did not allow the contestants much face-to-face interaction.

"However, we tried our best to make the best of the online platforms such as Zoom and Google meet.”

Gordon said it was a learning experience.

“With every workshop I learned something new, especially about myself.”

She added: “The competition pre-show activities wasn't too hard to handle seeing that most of the workshops were virtually. Yes, I may have had a few obstacles because of the restrictions but that did not stop me from getting the work done.”