Masses of people don't trust govts

People kneel in front the Red House, opposite Woodford Square, to pray that there is no mandatory vaccination of children. Photo by Jeff Mayers - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: This covid19 pandemic has unearthed many things that were taken for granted before, the main one being the lack of trust people have in governments internationally.

Even though civil liberties were fought for, like the privilege to vote, the greater percentage of the general public reluctantly wave that right because those people still believe they’re being hoodwinked by the various administrations.

Vaccine hesitancy paints the perfect picture of the lack of trust by the mass majority for government systems around the world, although the coronavirus and some its horrifying variants present a clear and present danger to life, health, socialising activities and the economy.

And the lack of faith in political management fired up by unscrupulous social media shenanigans continue to unlock the doors for conspiracy theories to proliferate in the minds of the populace.

It’s ironic and mind-blowing how rumours always triumph over the truth, because in the minds of many the truth oftentimes comes across as a rumour itself.

ELI ALLSOP

Malick