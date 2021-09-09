Man shot dead in Maloney

FILE PHOTO -

Police are trying to identify a man who was gunned down in Maloney on Wednesday night.

Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol officers got a report of a shooting in Toucan Crescent, Maloney Boulevard at around 7.55 pm. When they went there they found the body of a man of African descent, slim built and dark complexion bleeding on the ground.

A district medical officer went to the area and declared the man dead.

Investigators found and seized four spent shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.