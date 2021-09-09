Lendore bags third post-Olympic men's 400m bronze

Olympian Deon Lendore earned bronze in the men’s 400m at the Zurich-leg of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League in which concluded in Switzerland on Thursday.

The 28-year old quarter-miler clocked 44.81 seconds. He finished behind American winner Michael Cherry (44.41s) and Grenadian silver medallist Kirani James (44.42s).

James is a three-time Olympic medallist (2012 gold, 2016 silver and 2020 bronze) in this event while Cherry won his first Olympic medal, gold with USA’s men’s 4x400m team, at the Tokyo Games.

Lendore, who made his debut at the recently concluded Games, was unable to progress out of the semi-final round.

However, Lendore’s third place performance in Zurich is his third bronze medal performance on the European circuit following the Olympics.

On Sunday, the TT athlete clocked 45.31s behind Cherry (44.55s) and his compatriot Vernon Norwood (44.94s) respectively at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold in Poland.

And on August 31, Lendore opened his post-Olympic competitive campaign with a 45.19s performance at the 57th Palio Citta della Quercia meet in Rovereto, Italy.

There, he again finished behind the in-form Cherry (44.55s) and Botswana runner up Isaac Makwala (45.02s). Makwala earned bronze in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Games.