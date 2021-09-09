Full support for head coach Eve

Angus Eve - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: I extend congratulations to our most capped football player of all time, Angus Eve, on his appointment as head coach of the TT senior men’s national team and the men’s under-20 national team. Let this praise also be shared with his technical and auxiliary staff present and future.

As par for the course, criticism and a demand for results on the pitch will be nothing new to the gaffer, but I’m sure he already has his tactics in his back pocket.

Let this be a beginning of developing a pool of talent and refining experienced players for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League 2022, Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 and FIFA World Cup 2026.

As for the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, I am calling on Robert Hadad to provide excess resources to Eve, his staff, and players – men, women and all age groups. Resources include salaries and medical facilities – emphasis on salaries.

Soca Warriors, we won’t tolerate excuses other than a biased referee as we have made enough mistakes in the past to learn from. We press on.

All the best, Angus Eve. Soca Warriors to the world.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail