Fraud charges for government accountant

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court Photo: Sureash Cholai

An accountant with 18 years of service with the government was charged with six counts of misbehaviour in public office on September 8.

Davica Roop-Boodoo, 40, allegedly made unauthorised requests through her office at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service for funds for travel intended for personal use.

The travel and accommodation was to New York in August and September. The cost amounted to $94,000, which covered return air travel for several people, and included stays at the Hilton and Marriot Hotels.

The requests were later found to be fraudulent after the travel agency made a direct inquiry to the ministry after several failed attempts to receive payments.

Roop-Boodoo was charged by PC Ramsankar of the Fraud Squad following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). She was granted surety bail of $200,000 by justice of the peace Steven Young.

Roop-Boodoo is expected to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on November 15.