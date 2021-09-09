Flow supports employees, customers with back to school programme

Flow vice president Simone Martin-Sulgan, presents a token to a young Analeigh Romany, while her dad Colin looks on. Photos courtesy Flow -

Some 34 members of staff of Flow, whose children wrote the July 1 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, recently received vouchers, valued at $500 towards the purchase of school supplies.

The SEA results will be released today.

The voucher initiative was part of the leading telecoms and entertainment provider’s back to school programme, which has also seen the donation of hundreds of tablets to various schools through the Ministry of Education’s Adopt a School Programme.

“Thank you”; “I appreciate it very much”; “this is such a wonderful gesture”, were some of the expressions of gratitude from staff members.

As virtual classes for schools began on Monday, Flow also offered customers a ten per cent discount on standard broadband internet to keep them connected for their online classes.

The special offer encourages customers to sign up for the standard broadband package of 100Mbps and get 10 per cent off every month for the rest of the year. This offer also comes with free installation. Visit www.discoverflow.co for details.