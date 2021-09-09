DPP to give further advice on alleged Chandler covid19 rule breach

TTPS Legal Unit Head, Christian Chandler. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

INVESTIGATORS in the matter involving Christian Chandler, head of Legal Services for the police, say their investigations are pointing to charges of breaching the public health regulations.

The investigators are awaiting directions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. They said they have been liaising constantly with the DPP’s office throughout their month-long probe, receiving guidance along the way, and are expecting further guidance on Friday.

Chandler is on leave as he and 13 others are being probed for allegedly breaching the public health regulations.

The investigations stemmed from a police report that a pleasure vessel owned by Chandler had eight women and six men on board near Pier 1, Chaguaramas, just after 8 pm on August 5. Those on the vessel were escorted to Staubles Bay by the Coast Guard and handed over to police. They were all released that night without charge.

The Public Health Regulations make it an offence to be at a beach for recreational purposes. The offence carries a $250,000 fine or six months' imprisonment.

When asked in August about reports that he had breached the covid19 regulations and had been arrested, Chandler said: “I was never arrested. That is totally false, and further, at no time did I ever breach the covid19 regulations. This story is just a matter of persons who are hell-bent on slandering my name and creating conjecture.”