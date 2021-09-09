Cancer Society to hold online 'text-a-thon,' auction

TT Cancer Society logo

The Cancer Society (TTCS) in collaboration with Republic Bank Ltd (RBL), will host its first online "text-a-thon" and auction on September 11.

TTCS said in a release that it has adapted during the global pandemic and created ways to continue its activities in providing support to the national community including education, screening, survivor network relations and advocacy. The organisation is government-funded but says it is always looking for innovative fundraising initiatives to keep it functioning at capacity.

It explained that the "text-a-thon" concept allows people to send their pledges via WhatsApp, texts and email or direct deposits to TTCS's account via its website.

The auction lets people send bids via text, WhatsApp and e-mail and the highest bidder wins the chance to buy the item. Bidding and pledges have started and anyone wishing to support the TTSC's fight against cancer can start doing so now.

On September 11, an online concert will be live streamed via Facebook and Instagram from 3-6pm. It will include performances by Erphaan Alves, Veekash Sahadeo, Marcia Miranda, Kevon Carter, Johann Chuckaree, David Huggins, Republic Bank Extraordinaires tassa drummers and Crazylegs entertainment.

Anyone interested can bid and pledge via WhatsApp or text by sending their name, pledge amount and contact information to 280-3353/280-4536 or by e-mail to projects@cancer.tt. To donate visit the Cancer Society website at cancertt.com or donate instantly via Wipay.