"Yes, we can do better"

THE EDITOR: Many citizens seem disappointed and alarmed by reports of Nikki Crosby’s decision to migrate. Perhaps it may be her best option after realising that staying will not be beneficial to her long-term goals.

Years ago, while managing the renovation of a major hospital in the Bronx, New York, I came upon a TT citizen who was the head of gynaecology at that hospital. After recognising each other by our accents, we traded compliments about our accomplishments. I was proud to see a Trini woman heading a prestigious learning hospital in New York and she was proud that I oversaw a major renovation of the hospital.

After a while our conversation led to “are you going back to Trinidad?” I was sure I was returning and she quickly indicated she had tried and was rejected by those whom she was trying to educate. Thus, she was back in New York and would not return to TT except for social reasons.

Caribbean people’s education, skills and talents are apparently appreciated in the wider world based on merit. Consequently, one would find Caribbean personnel at the highest levels of management, engineering, healthcare and almost every discipline possible.

The question then is why such a dearth of talent in TT in areas like water distribution, where after 59 years of independence we cannot distribute a reliable supply of water to 1.4 million people on two small islands. Where are the people to guide us in doing simple tasks like properly repairing our roadways or upgrading the infrastructure at our tourism sites? Where are our economic experts planning strategically for prosperity and financial stability for the next five years? Where are the people ensuring food security?

As we look at our television, we see our citizens and children of our citizens on foreign television stations, in major international corporations and representing international sporting teams. Locally, we see citizens on our television, many struggling with the English language.

Despite the known health risks, we see the country’s major dump near residential communities where the people live daily with the stench of rotting garbage and toxic fumes.

Every year new graduates leave our shores and help build communities abroad. Many with the means to leave simply pack up and go, only to return to have a good time at Carnival or to spend a few weeks visiting family and friends.

We can do better; we can encourage our talented people to return home and rebuild our land. We have the personnel, the money, the natural resources and the opportunity to make TT a little piece of heaven on Earth. To do that, however, would require that we discard our racial prejudices, perhaps terminate our lifetime alliance to our political organisation and give priority to a concerted effort towards nation building.

That may be asking too much, as many of us prefer it as it is.

