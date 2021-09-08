Vaccinate if you want freedom

- SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I have decided to approach vaccine distribution in a comparative manner. The human verses the computer. The human buys a computer with one of the purposes being to build a full-time relationship. So he purchases antivirus softwear to avoid any virus getting into the computer system that will destroy it.

Now in TT, as it relates to taking the vaccine, there are those in favour and those against. In our Constitution there is a guarantee of freedom of choice and speech.

My major concern relates to the anti-vaxxers, who will make sure their computers are healthy by installing antivirus softwear but will not protect themselves from the covid19 virus by taking the vaccine. I have heard comments that the vaccine will change your DNA, it will kill all those vaccinated within two years, and other absurd rumours.

Those anti-vaxxers are informed and educated by gossip on the social media, TicToc, Facebook and WhatsApp. They are the new scientists on the block. Within the past four years world news has changed its direction from educating the masses with the truth to fabricating false narratives which have changed the mindset of younger people. This is done via social media.

People, please wake up. If you want freedom of movement, as stated in the Constitution, to participate in cultural activities, to attend live shows, go to the casinos, the bars, lime on the Avenue and take part in Carnival again, vaccinate.

ATHELSTON CLINTON

Arima