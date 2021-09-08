Tobago's active covid19 cases now at 434

Tobago’s active covid19 cases rose to 434 after eight new cases emerged on Tuesday.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 72.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 389 patients in home isolation, 39 in state isolation and six in ICU.

Sixteen patients have been discharged.

The division said of the 13,492 patients who have been tested for covid19 on the island, to date, 2,372 tested positive. There are 1,866 recovered patients.

It said 19,195 people have been partially vaccinated and 14, 719 are fully vaccinated.