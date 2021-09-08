Tobago mechanic found dead

File photo

Tobago police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old mechanic in Patience Hill.

Police reports said around 3.40pm on Tuesday, Errol Ramsey of Guy Street was at home when he told his wife he was going outside.

Shortly afterwards, another family found his body. He is believed to have taken his own life.

He was pronounced dead by District Medical Officer Dr Salandy and his body taken to the Scarborough Hospital Mortuary.

In May, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development set up two hotlines to provide support to the population.

The division’s senior corporate communications officer Rion George told Newsday referrals are made from these two hotlines to relevant individuals or agencies.

The Family Help Hotline number is 683-8347 and its operating hours are 8am-4pm.

For those needing counselling support, a hotline provides 24/7 service. The division said people can contact this private and confidential hotline to speak to a professional counsellor. The Counselling Support hotline number is 683-8341.