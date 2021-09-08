Rio Claro road closed for repairs to landslip

Photo courtesy MOWT

From 8 am-8 pm on Wednesday, the Tabaquite Rio Claro Road will be closed for "critical" repairs to a landslip.

A release on Tuesday night from the Works and Transport Ministry said the temporary closure to traffic is at the 46.48 km mark, north of the Rio Claro roundabout.

Commuters travelling to and from Tabaquite proper to Rio Claro and environs are urged to use alternative routes. They can pass on the Tabaquite Rio Claro Road at the 40.7 km mark onto San Pedro Road and the Naparima Mayaro Road at 34.3 km mark.

The ministry recommends heavy vehicles stick to this route.

Commuters travelling after the San Pedro Road towards Rio Claro, environs and further east can exit the Tabaquite Rio Claro Road at 43.52 km mark. They can continue along Dades Road (right turn) and exit Naparima Mayaro Road at the 38.075 km mark.

The route is the same for commuters travelling in the opposite direction.

The ministry "strongly recommended" that only lightweight vehicles use this route.

It said it regrets any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for its co-operation.

People can visit the ministry’s website (www.mowt.gov.tt) or call Highways Division at 625-4671 for additional information.