Project Hope Foundation helps over 2,000 children

In July, the Project Hope Foundation was created to help underprivileged children in the Mayaro/Rio Claro region. Members of the foundation include (left to right) marketing coordinator Renesa Joseph, project administrator Chrisette Benjamin, founder Riad Rampat, owner of S&S Persad Supermarket Savi Persad and executive member Diana Persad. - Project Hope Foundation

In August, the Project Hope Foundation distributed "hope boxes" to 2,000 underprivileged children in the Mayaro/Rio Claro region for its first initiative.

With covid19 negatively affecting the socio-economics of many families, the foundation undertook the initiative to assist children who are part of those families.

Riad Rampat is the foundation’s manager and marketing manager for S&S Persad Supermarket in Mayaro. He created the foundation in July and got the supermarket’s full endorsement.

Rampat told Newsday, “Project Hope is a children’s foundation geared towards less fortunate children in Nariva/Mayaro.

“It’s particularly geared towards all the children who may have been affected by covid19.”

The Mayaro/Rio Claro region has one of the highest rates of poverty in TT.

Because of this, Rampat said the supermarket has always supported charity initiatives in the region to contribute towards its socio-economic development.

Rampat came up with the idea for the foundation to help take the supermarket’s efforts one step further.

For its first initiative, the foundation wanted to give "hope boxes" to children in the region. These boxes would contain food items, personal care items, stationeries, books, clothing and toys, among other things.

Apart from the supermarket, Rampat got sponsorship from companies like Angostura, Southern Sales and Services Company Ltd and Massy Distribution.

The items used to create the care package have an estimated worth of $350,000.

Rampat told Newsday the foundation had an open system for selecting children who would get a box.

He explained, “We had an online platform where via Google forms...we worked with all the NGOs within the region to select children in need for their communities.

“It was an unbiased nomination process for people to get these packages.”

Due to the overwhelming response, the foundation decided to assist 2,000 children.

From August 26-31, NGOs including the Ibis Foundation helped the foundation distribute the boxes to children.

“Based on the overwhelming response, we’ve exceeded the 2,000

boxes.

“We’ve reopened the (online) portal to accumulate at least 200 or 300 more names, because people (in need) are now hearing about the initiative and reaching out,” said Rampat.

The extra boxes are expected to be distributed in the coming week.

In the future, the foundation will launch scholarship programmes and other initiatives.

People interested in supporting the foundation’s initiatives can send an e-mail to sspersad@gmail.com, follow them on Instagram @projecthopett or contact them via Facebook at ProjectHopeTT.