Police kill 22-year-old Diego Martin man

Covigne Road Deigo Martin now empty, earlier in day they was firey protest after Jonah Gordon, shot dead by the police at Covigne Road Deigo Martin. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Residents of Covigne Road, Diego Martin erupted in rage on Wednesday morning, protesting the killing of a 22-year-old man by police in the area.

Residents told Newsday police entered the home of Jonah “Kirby” Gordon of Spaniol Road and shot him several times.

“They killed him in the house and lift him up to lie down by a lamppost,” said one resident, who requested anonymity.

Residents protested this morning by burning tyres, and blocking the road.

“It was terrible,” said Shinelle Goodridge, Gordon’s stepsister. “I was afraid to walk back down the road after. Nobody was cursing the police or anything. Just (because of) the fact that villagers called them criminals, they were pepper-spraying people in the eye and hitting them.”

She said Gordon’s mother called her and asked her to come with her to the police station after the shooting. She said Gordon’s mother told her the police announced themselves at the door and entered the house before shooting him.

“He now start to work hard and bought a car. My little sister can’t catch herself. His mother is in a mess. We just lost our father to cancer.”

Goodridge said Gordon was recently accepted into the army.

“He was a child,” said another resident who wished to remain anonymous. “He didn’t give nobody any trouble. He had no criminal record.”

Police reports said Western Division Task Force officers went to Gordon’s home in search of arms and ammunition.

Police said when they arrived they were shot at and returned fire, wounding Gordon.

The incident occurred at about 6 am, police said.