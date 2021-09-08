News
Photos of the day: 8th September 2021
Adialla Aprel, USC student proudly displays her vaccination card after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Paddock of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Photos by Sureash Cholai
Crime scene investigators on the scene of a shooting incident on the North Bound Lane of the Uriar Butler Highway, near the Caroni Bird Santuary, on Wednesday. Photo by Roger Jacob
A police officer attached to the Highway Patrol Unit of the TTPS, direct motorists away from the scene of a shooting incident on the North Bound Lane of the Uriar Butler Highway, near the Caroni Bird Santuary, the incident caused major traffic for motorist heading in a northernly direction on Wednesday. Photo by Roger Jacob
at right, the honorable Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development looks to Anthony Campbell, Chairman of the National Commission for Self Help, as he signs the Memorandum of Agreement between National Commission for Self Help and Habitat for Humanity at the Mt. Lambert Community Centre on Community Drive in San Juan. (standing behind from left)Officals from Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago; Resource Development Coordinator Carlene Pooran and National Director Jennifer Massiah, alongside Elroy Julien CEO of the Self Help Commission. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Norma Lewis, is presented with her housing grant by the honorable Shamfa Cudjoe, the Minister of Sport and Community Development, during a distribution ceremony held at the Mt. Lambert Community Centre on Community Drive in San Juan on Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Tisha Mohan is presented with her housing grant by Anthony Campel, Chairman of the National Commission for Self Help, during a distribution ceremony held at the Mt. Lambert Community Centre on Community Drive in San Juan on Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
First responders gather around an unidentified woman who was knocked down by a motorist at the corner of Pembroke and Duke Street in Port of Spain on Wedensday, the injured woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, to seek medical treatment. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Motorists waited patiently to receive their dose of the Covid 19 Pfizer vaccination, after vaccine supplies needed to be replenished at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Wedesday. Photo by Sureash Cholai
