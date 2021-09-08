Photos of the day: 8th September 2021

Adialla Aprel, USC student proudly displays her vaccination card after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Paddock of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Photos by Sureash Cholai

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.