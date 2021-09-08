Penal/Debe corporation hosts vaccination drive in Hermitage

August 3 file photo of people going through the registration process before being vaccinated at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando (SAPA). Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation will team up with the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA), on September 17, for a vaccination drive at the Rambert Community Centre in Hermitage Village. It is scheduled to start at 8 am and end at 3 pm.

This is the corporation’s second such drive. Over 1,000 people were vaccinated during the first.

On August 27 and 28, the corporation and the SWRHA were at the Barrackpore Regional Complex and the Esperance Regional Complex. Over the two-day period, 393 people got their jab at Barrackpore, while over 600 got theirs at Esperance.

Only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was given at the Barrackpore venue, while the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson were given in Esperance.