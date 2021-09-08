Lendore is lone Trinidad and Tobago athlete at Diamond League finale

Deon Lendore -

QUARTERMILER Deon Lendore is the lone Trinidad and Tobago athlete expected to compete in the 2021 Wanda Diamond League finale, at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The shot put, long jump and 5,000 metres (men’s and women’s), as well as women’s high jump, are on Wednesday’s agenda.

The men’s and women’s sprints (100m, 200m and 400m), in addition to the 800m, 1,500m, 400m hurdles, discus, triple jump, pole vault, javelin and 3,000m steeplechase; the women’s 100m and men’s 110m hurdles, will take place on Thursday, as well as women’s pole vault and men’s high jump.

Last week, the 28-year-old Lendore collected a pair of bronze medals.

On Tuesday, he was timed in 45.19 at the Palio Citta della Quercia meet in Rovereto, Italy.

And, on Sunday, he stopped the clock in 45.31 seconds at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold in Poland.

Back-to-back Olympic 100m and 200m sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica will feature in the women’s 100m, along with the Great Britain pair of Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, as well as Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Thompson-Herah will skip the 200m, but her fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the Tokyo Olympic Games 100m bronze medallist, will go up against Asher-Smith and Ta Lou in the women’s half-lap.

Olympic men’s 200m king, Canada’s Andre De Grasse, the United States’ trio of Ronnie Baker, Trayvon Bromell and Fred Kerley, as well as South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who have all gone under 10 seconds this year, will participate in the men’s 100m.

De Grasse and Kerley will also be involved in the men’s 200m.

Other major names expected to feature in Zurich are Norway’s Karsten Warholm, the Olympic 400m hurdles champ and world record holder, and Sweden’s Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, the men’s pole vault.