Laventille community leader 'Boombie' killed

Anthon Boney

COMMUNITY leader and car salesman Anthon “Boombie” Boney has been killed.

Details surrounding his death remain sketchy at this time. Newsday was told that the 38-year-old, who was once accused of being a gang leader, was killed just before noon on Wednesday. Police said the shooting took place near the Caroni Bird Sanctuary off the Uriah Butler Highway.

Senior officers of the Central Division told Newsday they are receiving conflicting reports about the shooting and are awaiting the "full facts" before speaking.