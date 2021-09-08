Kes brings Carnival to Coney Island Boardwalk

Kees Dieffenthalller gets down on his knees to interact with the crowd during Kes The Band's performance at the Coney Island Boardwalk Lot show Coney Island, New York. - courtesy Overtime Media

Caribbean culture reigned supreme in The Big Apple as Labor Day celebrations ended with a massive concert, Kes Live in NYC, staged by Gemini Production and featuring headline act Kes The Band and major soca artistes.

Thousands gathered at the Coney Island Boardwalk Lot from as early as 2.30 pm to enjoy a full evening of soca music with special guest performances from top acts in the genre, including: Neil "Iwer" George, Voice, Etienne Charles, Bajan queen Alison Hinds, St Lucian bard Teddyson John, Farmer Nappy, Patrice Roberts and chutney star Ravi B.

A media release from Overtime Media said pandemonium ensued for a while as the band struck up around 7.30 pm and those outside the venue tried to enter in all possible ways. Medical emergencies requiring ambulance access to, and from the nearby public beach boardwalk, added to the furore, but by the time Ravi B appeared as the first guest on stage, the crowd settled into enjoying the music and the energy of various and numerous islanders gathered to celebrate Carnival culture, the release said.

Fully-charged and engaged after its year-long live performance hiatus due to the global pandemic, Kes massaged all the aches and pains of the past year from the minds, hearts and bodies of the masses and curated a live playlist of the greatest soca hits of the past year, the release said.

Next, the band will head to Atlanta for Trinbagonian entrepreneur, DJ International Stephen's Caribbean Love event on September 12 at Memorial Square.