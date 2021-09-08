Griffith: I applied for leave months ago

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith - Photo by Jeff Mayers

FORMER Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he applied for his leave months in advance and questioned why his being on leave was an issue.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Griffith said he applied for his leave two months ago and requested it for this period.

Before his three-year contract ended in August, Griffith complained that he was tired but was not able to secure vacation, which was repeatedly denied owing to several factors, including the pandemic.

Griffith is on leave for the week, which began on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob is acting as commissioner.

Griffith is among current applicants for the post.

Asked how he was able to take leave even after his contract ended, Griffith said he asked for it before his contract ended. Griffith was entitled to one month's vacation a year.

Last year he applied for and was granted a month’s leave, but a day later it was rescinded. He had applied for vacation from October 2-November 1, 2020 but after discussion with then national security minister Stuart Young and the Police Service Commission (PSC), his vacation was rescheduled.

At the time Griffith was heading several high-profile investigations and was told it was not prudent for him to take vacation at that time.

Asked if he was sent on leave as the PSC investigates allegations of corruption surrounding the granting of firearms user’s licences (FUL) Griffith said: “The media have nothing to better report on except my leave? My name is so powerful that when I on leave, when I applied and all of that becomes news?”

According to an Express article, Griffith’s leave was not granted by the PSC but came with governmental approval. It was the PSC that granted Griffith permission to take vacation last year which Young then rescinded.