Fake vaccine cards seized, 2 held in Port of Spain

File photo by Sureash Cholai

TWO people were arrested on Tuesday for having fraudulent vaccination cards.

A police release said the arrests came during an anti-crime exercise between 1 pm and 8 pm in the North-Eastern and Port of Spain Divisions.

Police executed several search warrants for forged documents.

In one incident, officers went to Hitler Street in Laventille and searched a 34-year-old man of Upper Wharton Street, Laventille. They found a fraudulent covid19 vaccination card with the man's name on it. They also found and seized a magazine with one round of 5.56 calibre ammunition.

During another search at a house in Besson Street, Port of Spain, they found a fraudulent covid19 vaccination card and arrested a woman whose name was on the card.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman, co-ordinated by Insp Bharath, supervised by Ag Sgt Mitchell, and included members of the North-Eastern Division Gang Unit and the Inter-Agency Task Force.