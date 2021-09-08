Ex-defence force head tells Moonilal: Don't drag me into any dark place

Retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard. In this 2019 file photo, Pritchard gave the feature address at the launch of the Military Women's Initiative at Hilton Hotel. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard, former chief of defence staff, has responded to suggestions from Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal that he is part of a government plot to discredit the reputation of acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

He described Moonilal as making an "asinine" suggestion and as having cast reckless aspersions on his character.

Moonilal made the remarks while speaking at the UNC's Monday night Virtual Report, claiming Pritchard and a retired police officer were part of an "illegal" investigation into police officers.

He said the Prime Minister) appointed Pritchard and Barrington, private citizens, to investigate the police and the conduct of the issuing of firearm user's licences. He said that was unlawful.

Moonilal also questioned Pritchard's appointment to any investigative committee, referring to an apartment he reportedly received in Dr Rowley's constituency of Diego Martin West.

In a letter to Moonilal on Tuesday, Pritchard accused Moonilal of trying to malign his character and asked him not to "drag him in the dark."

Pritchard denied allegations that he wanted to tarnish Griffith's reputation, saying he had no interest in whether or not he was reappointed police commissioner, though he did recommend Griffith for the position when he was a candidate.

He also said he did not endorse any political party, but would be willing to serve under any government once called on to do so.

"Please note, I was appointed as head of the Coast Guard under a UNC administration and I was appointed head of the Defence Force under a PNM administration.

"This is one of the reasons I do not support any political party but would serve any TT government once requested to do so. In fact, some may consider it inconsistent with good military doctrine and protocol to do otherwise. I also want you to know that I have never and will never lobby or volunteer for any task from any government, because that is not in alignment with my values nor my nature."

Pritchard also hit back at suggestions of political interference, saying his Diego Martin apartment was bought without assistance from the Prime Minister.

"It is inconceivable that you do not know that apartments at Victoria Keys have been on the open market since 2017 when they were completed, and are still available to any member of the general public who is interested in buying one.

"It is therefore asinine in the extreme for you to suggest that any citizen needs the intervention of a prime minister in order to acquire one. Not to mention the reckless aspersions on my character."

In the letter Pritchard also knocked Moonilal for addressing him incorrectly, describing the remarks as lacking "personal dignity or decency."

Pritchard served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2017-2019.