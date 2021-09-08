Deaf, dumb and blind about covid

Prime Minister and head of government Dr Rowley. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: We pride ourselves on being as educated, intelligent and sophisticated as any people in the First World. But when coming to being realistic about how ravaged TT could become because of a rampaging virus we are deaf, dumb and blind. Information is available daily on social media regarding which countries are being forced to backtrack into being locked down. Why are we being pretensive?

This letter is for the owners of bars, restaurants, cinemas, the leaders of some churches and our trade union movement, which is top of the list. I am positive that all of the mentioned are aware that unless 80 per cent of citizens are fully vaccinated, we are acutely vulnerable to the devastating effects of covid19 and its deadly variants.

Consider our problems from a different angle. How much smaller is the Caribbean Sea to the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans? Size of country matters. In the large countries, if one million people succumb to the virus there are several other millions able to work and keep their country viable. Should we in the Caribbean continue taking chances with congregating?

Clusters are quickly formed and can prove deadly. There are no easy winners.

Achieving herd immunity is the only viable answer. Vaccinating saves people from the most deadly effects of covid19. Please note that international social media has no record of any country left untouched because of numerous prayer vigils.

A high percentage of TT citizens critical about how the Government is managing covid19 are members of the Opposition or just the politically frustrated. TT is presently in a comfortable space compared to other small and even some large countries. But for how long?

The secret of success is ensuring customers are kept alive for when all business sectors can safely reopen. Staff and potential customers and their families should be vaccinated. As in the First World, proof of vaccination should be mandatory.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin