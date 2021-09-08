N Touch
Cocorite man denied bail for sexual offences against minor

A Cocorite man, 34, was arrested on September 2 after allegations that between April 2020 and March 2021, he sexually penetrated and touched a 13-year-old girl.

A report was made on April 5.

The man was charged on September 5 with two counts of sexual penetration, three counts of sexual touching and one count of administering a dangerous drug – alcohol – to a minor on one occasion.

On September 7, he was denied bail when he appeared at the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor.

The investigation was conducted by WPC Lawrence, assisted by senior Supt Oswain Subero, IATF and the Western Division Ops Team. It was supervised by acting W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, W/Sgt Simmons and acting Sgt James.

The man is expected to reappear in court on October 19.

