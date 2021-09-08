6 deaths, 270 more covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Wednesday said there have been six more deaths and 270 new covid19 cases.

The total of covid19 deaths to date is now 1,348.

The update reflects samples taken between September 4 and 7.

It said there are 3,744 active cases, with 286 people in hospital and 41, 191 patients recovered. It said the number of cases to date is 46,283.

The update said there are 71 patients in step-down facilities, 99 in state quarantine and 3,117 in home isolation.

It said the number of people vaccinated with the first of two vaccine doses is 532,484 and 413,823 people have received their second dose.

The number of people vaccinated with a single-dose regime is 6,863.

There are now 420,686 fully vaccinated people.