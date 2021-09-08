120 Tobago farmers to benefit from state lands

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, right, and a special-purpose team tour state lands on Tuesday ahead of distribution to farmers to boost the island's food production. - Office of the Chief Secretary

Approximately 120 farmers are set to benefit from state lands to be distributed by the THA for livestock and food crop production.

Plots at Belmont will be the first set to be distributed to farmers next month. The initiative is led by Chief Secretary and Secretary of Food Production Ancil Dennis, who toured state lands on Tuesday ahead of the distribution.

In September 2020, Dennis told Newsday plans were in train to remove agricultural state lands from the wrong hands.

He said Tobago had state land that could be made available to farmers, but some was "currently locked up in unproductive leases. They are leased to persons who are either dead or are simply not utilising the land for agricultural purposes. We intend to fix that."

The Office of the Chief Secretary's Facebook page on Wednesday revealed how Dennis planned to fix this.

Dennis said he is focused on bringing more structure to what already exists and ensuring the island's agricultural sector is sustainably developed. He is hoping to return Tobago to self-sufficiency and being the food basket for Trinidad and the region.

Among those touring the state lands on Tuesday were Dr Melissa Williams-Reid, adviser to the Chief Secretary, Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries (DFPFF); James Trotman, head of the project implementation unit; Karl Murray, technical officer, DFPFF; Cherece Wallace, director of land management; Melanie Trim, manager, energy affairs, Division of Education, Innovation and Energy; and Brian Williams, manager Tobago Services, WASA.

The group visited Friendship Estate, Shirvan; Courland Estate, Black Rock; Indian Walk, Moriah; Bloody Bay; L'Anse Fourmi; Murchison Estate, Speyside; Lammy Road, Argyle; Richmond; and Belmont Road.

Dennis said he would like to see Tobago make a greater contribution to the national GDP and he believes agriculture is just one of the areas that can be used for that purpose.