Valencia man, 20, charged for gun, ammo

Shakeel Chaitan, 20, of Palm Road, Valencia, was arrested and charged for the possession of a pistol and ten rounds of ammunition on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 20-year-old Valencia man was arrested and charged for the possession of a gun and ammunition on Monday.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that officers were on patrol on Palm Road, Valencia, between 8.30 am and 10.30 am when they saw Shakeen Chaitan.

He saw them and tried to run away but was caught nearby. He was allegedly found to have a gun and ten rounds of ammunition.

He was taken to the Valencia police station, where he was charged by PC Benoit.