Two more covid19 deaths in Tobago

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago has recorded two more covid19-related deaths, bringing the island’s death toll to 72.

The victims are a 61-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, both with comorbidities.

The island also has 44 new covid19 cases and 442 active cases.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 40 patients in state isolation, 396 in home isolation and six in ICU. Twenty-seven patients have been discharged.

The division said a total of 13,431 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,364 tested positive. There are 1,850 recovered patients.

To date, 19,041 people have been partially vaccinated while 14,508 are fully vaccinated.