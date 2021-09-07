Trinidad and Tobago hockey team stuck in Chile due to PCR mix-up

The Trinidad and Tobago Under 21 men's hockey team attend a training session at the Police Barracks, St James on July 22. - Marvin Hamilton

A MIX-UP in the language, of a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) report, has caused the Trinidad and Tobago junior men’s hockey team to be deplaned in Chile on Tuesday.

The TT Hockey Board (TTHB) issued a media release, which said that the TT Under-21 men’s team “were seated on the plane when Copa Airlines officials asked them all to deplane, because of the language of the PCR report.”

The media release continued, “The contingent had already secured the necessary TTO Travel Pass approvals to travel.”

TTHB president Douglas Camacho confirmed that the Copa Airlines officials wanted the PCR report in English, but it was written in Spanish.

The men’s team were due to leave Chile at 11 am on Tuesday (TT time) for Trinidad, via Panama.