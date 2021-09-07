TEMA: Tobagonians have until Friday to lodge damage reports

Pensioner Ruby Solomon, front, lost the roof of her Mt St George home after strong winds caused havoc throughout the country on Thursday night. - David Reid

Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) director Allan Stewart said Tobagonians who have been affected by the recent bad weather have until Friday to lodge their reports with the agency.

“I must point out that Friday will be the cut-off date of all reports coming into TEMA,” he told Newsday on Tuesday.

Stewart said only people who have legitimate reasons for not filing reports – being hospitalised or out of the country – will be allowed to do so after the deadline.

Last Thursday night, violent winds and heavy rainfall blew the roof off a house in Castara Road, Mt St George, leaving a pensioner, Ruby Solomon, and 11 family members without shelter. The roofs of three other houses in Goodwood and Pembroke were also damaged in the bad weather.

The bad weather, which continued over the weekend, also caused power outages in Mason Hall, Mt Grace, Les Coteaux, Culloden, Bon Accord, Hope, Belle Garden, Kendal, among other areas. Several trees also fell along roadways across Tobago.

Stewart said as of Tuesday, TEMA received 90 reports from distressed Tobagonians.

“Among them, you have approximately 72 roofs that require the attention of the state to assist.”The roofs of eight other houses were damaged by fallen trees.

Stewart said the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment’s engineering team is in the field carrying out the damage assessment and needs analysis.

He added the social services unit is also seeking to assist in instances where appliances or beds have been lost as a result of water damage.

“So, we (TEMA) are co-ordinating all of those activities.”

Noting TEMA is working steadfastly to bring relief to those affected, Stewart thanked all of the THA divisions that are participating in the exercise.

He also thanked the TT Fire Service, Defence Force Reserves, TT Police Service, Water and Sewerage Authority and TT Electricity Commission.