Sangre Grande man shot in leg

The Arima hospital - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Police are investigating a shooting in Sangre Grande, where a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded early on Monday morning.

Police said the man was at an abandoned house at Jacob Coat Circular, Sangre Grande, at around 7 am when he saw a man approaching, who shot him once in the right leg before running away.

The wounded man walked to the hospital, where he was treated.

Sangre Grande police are continuing enquiries.