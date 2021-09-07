Points to ponder

In this Aug 29 file photo, Dwayne Bravo of St Kitts/Nevis Patriots pulls a ball for a six during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 8 against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts. (Photo by CPL T20)

BY BRYAN DAVIS

THE remarkable run of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in winning the first five of their matches in the Hero CPLT20 of 2021 – half of the total number – was brought to an abrupt halt in a rude awakening to the glorious uncertainties of cricket.

On September 4 and 5 at Warner Park in Basseterre, they were brought to their knees by the St Lucia Kings, whose captain Faf Du Plessis, the South African, scored a most attractive century to lay the successful foundation.

In the rather convoluted fixtures, the teams found themselves as opponents on consecutive days.

When they tossed on the Saturday in their first meeting, Dwayne Bravo, popular Trinidadian captain of the Patriots, won the toss and asked the Kings to bat first.

From that moment St Lucia Kings never looked back. They blasted 224 runs on the back of their captain’s 120 and Roston Chase’s 64 not out. The meek reply was 124 mainly through the fine strokeplay of opening batsman Evin Lewis (73).

Bravo was injured while bowling and did not bat.

To add insult to injury, the next day Patriots were blown away by six wickets. Bowling out their opponent for a meagre 118, Kings concluded the game decisively in 15.4 overs, scoring 121 for four.

However, although the two games were lost, to have won five out of five is an excellent achievement. Patriots finished in the cellar position last year so that tremendous effort in ascendancy to start the 2021 season, must have been a huge fillip to the team and their supporters – playing at home, to boot.

What caused this leap in fortunes was the change of leadership. This is not to criticise former captain Rayad Emrit for his pains in the past.

Nonetheless, he would be the first to admit that Bravo, DJ as he’s popularly known, is the most experienced and decorated T20 cricketer in the world. Also, his knowledge, the attitude he brings to it, his charismatic flair and genuine love for the game and its players, would make his cricketers confident and aware of their talent, which in turn would improve their ability to function.

One must also recall that DJ has won the CPL three times as captain, more than any other skipper.

It is not an easy competition – one of the toughest in the world – and to win it one must possess that extra sway of personality to spur your fellow cricketer to greater performances.

Although they were crushed by the Kings, I can’t agree with all the changes that were employed for the following game.

Nevertheless, the loss of their captain to a groin injury would set them back quite appreciably and now other teams would be creeping up on them. Kings are only two points behind them, with a game in hand. Without DJ, I don’t think the Patriots have the substance, ability, or leadership to win, though they could be proud of their improved status in the eyes of the other competitors.

Meanwhile, there is a behavioural pattern creeping into the CPL which is bad for cricket and the integrity of the Caribbean. It must be remembered that these games are being televised and broadcast worldwide to an audience of quite a few million viewers.

Bad behaviour by cricketers is unacceptable, and when it’s committed by West Indians themselves, it gives the region a bad name. It’s unsportsmanlike, displays a terrible attitude and reveals an immaturity that besmirches our popular image as a sporting region that people around the globe have come to admire and for which we are praised. Basically, it is a sign of disrespect to the viewer, the other players and oneself.

One particular team has been sulking when the bounce of the ball is not going their way; this same side is castigating its players on the field for errors committed while fielding, like missing a catch – even a difficult one – or misfielding as though they, personally, have never made a mistake. These are senior cricketers who should know better, especially with teams possessing young impressionable players. The shoulders of their men drop and their game doesn’t improve.

There are two wicketkeepers who constantly try to influence the umpires by their antics when receiving wide balls. When the umpire signals wide they sulk and lower their heads in disgust. It’s just not cricket.