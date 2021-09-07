Please, open beaches for limited time,Dr Rowley

An empty Maracas Beach. Photo by Jeff Mayers - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: The genesis of the last covid19 spike has been blamed on many things, depending, of course, on one’s political persuasion. Vigils, Tobago parties, zessers, wessers and so on. The one common thread, however, was the faintest air of believability around each theory.

Prime Minister Rowley was recently quoted from Tobago as saying that the “health experts” have now found the real culprit of the covid19 spike: beaches. Therefore no thought is being given to opening beaches.

Barring the possibility of there existing a “Trini variant” of covid19 that defies all research and data as to the mechanics of spread, one is left to wonder how proven superspreader environments such as bars, casinos and churches can all open (albeit for vaccinated people only in all cases except places of worship) but the beaches surrounding our islands remain firmly shut.

We are under a state of emergency with a curfew. Drinking of alcohol in public is now a criminal offence. Flights to and from the sister isle are severely curtailed. In other words, the conditions do not exist for wine-and-jam sessions to develop on our beaches.

Many of our citizens utilise the beaches for healthy outdoor recreation. Sailors, fishermen, surfers, swimmers, runners, children playing, the list goes on. I challenge you to find one other island nation that has had a protracted beach closure during the pandemic.

Please don’t deny us this privilege any longer. Start with limited hours to test the waters (no pun intended), and gradually reopen fully as our rulers gain confidence in the citizenry to do the right thing. Please, Mr Prime Minister, the risk to doing so is minimal, but the mental relief to the pressure cooker of covid19 will bring maximum returns.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH

via e-mail