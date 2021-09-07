Paul among TT cyclists off to UCI Nations Cup

TT cyclists and management team off to Cali, Colombia for the UCI Nations Cup. -

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Nicholas Paul will be competing at the UCI Nations Cup, from September 9-12. Paul is among four TT cyclists who left for Cali, Colombia on Monday.

TT will be represented by Paul, Quincy Alexander, Keron Bramble and Akil Campbell.

The management team includes manager Roger Frontin, coach Gregory Dandrade, physiotherapist Derek Ashby and mechanic Kevin Tinto.

The UCI Nations Cup is the first competition for Paul since making his Olympic debut last month.

Paul placed sixth in the men's sprint in Tokyo, and 12th in the keirin.