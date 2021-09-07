Our impending pandemic of ignorance, indifference

THE EDITOR: It is with great concern that I draw attention to the pandemic of ignorance and indifference that is now sweeping through TT. Indeed, I am totally amazed at the levels of unawareness that exist in our so-called enlightened nation.

Imagine, we have critical problems activated by runaway crime, tobacco, alcohol and drug addiction, and hardly anyone is concerned about future outcomes. All kinds of new types of drugs are entering the country and very rarely do we hear people asking about what ingredients are in them. In fact, they rush to purchase them without blinking an eye.

No one is interested in the side effects of cellphones and microwave ovens. Instead, they simply rush to use them. Don’t talk about tattoos! Needle or not, hardly has there been a concern expressed about the use of the needles to create them.

At school we learnt a lot about the Dark Ages and were left alarmed. Today we merely accept the Dark Age that is now engulfing us.

I am yet to come to terms to see how in this age of information so much misinformation and lack of understanding of the global environment can prevail. People seem to be totally unaware of – or even unconcerned with – the new developments and dimensions of knowledge that are unfolding in the world. All that we seem to hear now are the negative chants of people – both in the developed and developing world – about the vaccine and the fast mutating virus.

What seems to be making our twin republic worse are the lack of oversight, weak patriotism, and a shallow understanding of the dynamics of productivity and the economy. Yes! People seem to believe that the Government is made up of a group of magicians. Anything that goes wrong can be immediately set right because money is not a problem – even if many no longer pay taxes.

In addition, I have heard it said about a developed country that – and I see how such a statement can easily be related to our nation – its society is an example of a group of gullible people ruled by power-hungry leaders.

Therefore, based on what I have articulated above, I am convinced that unless we in TT in general, and Tobago in particular, fail to wake up and smell the coffee, we may find ourselves economically and socially as another Afghanistan.

RAYMOND S HACKETT

Curepe