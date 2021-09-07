MP, PURE, corporation to visit collapsing Laventille road

A photo taken of Abraham Lane on Aug 26 shows the road dropped to 26 inches. -

MP for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds, along with the Port of Spain Corporation and the Ministry of Works’ Programme For Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) unit are expected to visit the collapsing road on Abraham Lane, Upper Pashley Street, Laventille, highlighted by residents on Sunday.

Speaking to San Juan/Laventille councillor Adanna Griffith on Monday, Newsday was told the corporation and PURE are expected to do an assessment of the damage, tentatively on Tuesday at around 11 am.

She said immediately after the land slip caused the road to collapse on August 21, the corporation sent an engineer and a technical officer, who assessed the damage.

The technicians determined the damage to the road was so extensive that the corporation would not have the resources to do the repairs.

Griffith could not give Newsday an estimate of how much it would cost to repair the damaged road, but said the repairs would not be cheap.

She, however, added that the Ministry of Works had conducted similar road repairs in the area.

“That area is no stranger to issues like that,” Griffith said. “The Upper Pashley Street area into Harlem had a similar landslide about six years ago. That matter was rectified by the Ministry of Works. The Wharton Street Extension, that area also had a similar land slip. It was also rectified by the Ministry of Works.”

She said the issues might be caused by the soil on which roads and residences were built. Noting that residents call the area “spring land,” she said Pashley Street and environs has been known for its many springs and watercourses.

“Once you block off watercourses over the years the water would eventually find its way,” she said. She added that the first course of action for technicians assessing the land would be to conduct a soil test on the road, which was the first action taken on Upper Pashley Street and Wharton Street extension.

She added that Hinds was aware of the situation and is scheduled to visit the area as well.

“The matter is receiving his attention,” she said.

Residents in the area expressed their gratitude for the rapid response of corporation and added they were eagerly awaiting the presence of the relevant stakeholders.

In the meantime the residents continue to manoeuvre around the slipping road. From photos shared by residents it could be seen that the road is slowly slipping downhill.

One photo taken on August 23 showed that the slippage had caused the road to drop by two feet.

Another photo, taken on August 26 marked the slippage at 26 inches.

A third photo, taken on August 28 showed that the road dropped to 27 inches.

A fourth photo, taken on September 2 showed that the road had dropped again by another inch, making the decline 28 inches deep.

The latest photo, taken on September 5 showed that the road had dropped 31 inches since the land slip on August 21.

Residents said while they would usually park their cars on Abraham Lane near their homes. They said they now have to park on Upper Pashley street and walk along the collapsing road to get to their homes.