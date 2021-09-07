Moonilal: PSC probe of gun licence issue illegal

Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal

OPPOSITION MP Dr Roodal Moonilal sees a plot to remove and replace acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, and believes the investigation by private citizens into the gun-licensing arrangement as being part of that scheme.

Griffith’s first term as CoP has expired and he has reapplied for the position.

Griffith has gone on annual leave.

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has hired retired judge Stanley John to investigate claims over the granting of firearms users' licences (FUL).

Moonilal said while he cast no aspersions on Justice John’s character or integrity, there is no basis or foundation in law for the PSC to establish such an enquiry.

The PSC, according to the law, can enquire into any disciplinary matters involving a CoP or deputy CoP, but not anyone under that rank, including a constable, sergeant or inspector

Moonilal said it is unlawful and unconstitutional for private citizens to investigate police officers when the Constitution caters for the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) to exercise that responsibility.

He said the police Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) also has the authority to investigate police officers, and not the "politically appointed" PSC.

He said it is amazing Government went to Parliament to change the law to give the PCA greater jurisdiction than it had before, and now that the PCA’s role has expanded, the PSC has been given that responsibility.

“This is a bomb waiting to explode,” he said.

He submitted that even though the Prime Minister chairs the National Security Council, he cannot unilaterally and outside of the law, appoint two private citizens to investigate a constitutionally protected police service.

“The Prime Minister has usurped his powers, and this is not the first time he has done that. Recall that he brought police officers from Barbados to investigate the DSS sou-sou business. That was null and void and outside of this jurisdiction. “

He said his appointment of two private citizens to investigate the police conduct of its business in the firearms department is also unlawful and illegal.

“The PM has overstepped his authority. It is no secret that the (govenment has a) plan to bring in a CoP of their own liking and this is part of that diabolical plot.”

He said Griffith’s leave at this particular time was not coincidental either.

“They want to get rid of somebody, and in getting rid of somebody they want to demonise, criminalise and undermine the character and integrity of that person.

“They are treading on dangerous ground."