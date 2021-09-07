MoH: 2 of 6 delta variant cases were fully vaccinated

File photo

The Health Ministry said of the six confirmed cases of the delta variant, four were considered unvaccinated and two were vaccinated upon entering the country.

It said all of them provided negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to arrival in Trinidad.

In a release, the ministry said the two fully vaccinated people were placed in isolation as soon as the positive covid19 test was received, and this was done prior to confirmation of the delta variant.

It said the four unvaccinated people were placed in state supervised quarantine immediately on entering the country, according to the national quarantine protocols for passengers entering Trinidad and Tobago.

The ministry said the patients are placed in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for people with covid19 variants of concern.

“This protocol includes the isolation and testing of the positive case and quarantining and testing of all known contacts.

“The required protocols are immediately put in place for all positive covid19 cases with the relevant travel history, including the two fully vaccinated delta variant cases, even though sequencing for variants of concern can take two to three weeks.

“The persons continue to be under the close surveillance of the relevant county medical officer of health.”

The ministry reminded all members of the public that that they should go to the nearest health facility for testing if they experience any of the symptoms of covid19. It said this is especially true for those who have returned from travel within a two-week timeframe.