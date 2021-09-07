Man killed, another wounded in Enterprise shooting

FILE PHOTO -

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Enterprise, Chaguanas on Monday night.

Police said they received reports of gunshots at Freedom Trace, at around 10 pm, and went to the area where they found the body of 37-year-old Kelly Malook in the gallery of his home.

A district medical officer was called to the scene.

A 23-year-old man was also wounded in the attack.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing investigations.