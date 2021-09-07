Malick man held for gun on table

Police held a 23-year-old Malick man on Monday night after finding a gun and ammunition on a table at his home.

Police said between 10 and 11.30 pm on Monday, police from the North Eastern Division were on an Operation Strike Back exercise.

Acting on a tipoff, they went to Tenth Street, Sixth Avenue in Malick, with a warrant to search the suspect's home and searched the house in his presence .

Police said PC Shah found and seized a silver and black gun with a magazine and seven rounds of 9 mm ammunition on a table.

Police arrested and took the suspect to the Morvant police station.

Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman led the exercise, which Insp Bharath co-ordinated.

Acting Sgt Mitchell supervised the exercise with the assistance of PC Holder, members of the Morvant CID and the North Eastern Division Task Force.

Investigations are ongoing.