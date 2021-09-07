Late flurry lifts TKR to 167/4 vs Tallawahs

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Tim Seifert plays a shot in the CPL. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20 -

A late flurry with the bat from defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) lifted the franchise to 167/4 against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Hero Caribbean Premier League on Tuesday.

TKR skipper Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert rescued a previously sedate innings with a brisk 62-run partnership from the final three overs. Pollard blasted 39 runs from 18 balls (four sixes, one four) while Seifert scored 24 from eight balls (two fours, two sixes) to inject some life into TKR, who were meandering at 105/4 after 17.2 overs.

Opener Lendl Simmons top scored with 42 (one six, three fours) and tournament debutant Leonardo Julien chipped in with 17.

Jamaica Tallawahs’ Imad Wasim (1/13) and Carlos Brathwaite (1/16) topped the bowling.

Ali Khan also makes his first appearance for TKR and has already had an immense impact by grabbing the first three wickets. Jamaica Tallawahs are reeling at 9/3 after four overs in chase of 168 for victory.