La Brea woman missing

Aaliyah Patrick - TTPS

La Brea police are looking for 18-year-old Aaliyah Patrick, who was last seen on September 5.

She lives on High Road in La Brea.

Patrick is of African descent with a medium build and has a long braided hairstyle. She is approximately five foot four inches tall.

In a press release on Thursday, the police said Patrick was reported missing on Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the La Brea Police Station at 648-7444, the police hotlines at 999, 555, or make a report via the police website or app.