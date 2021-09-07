La Brea woman missing
La Brea police are looking for 18-year-old Aaliyah Patrick, who was last seen on September 5.
She lives on High Road in La Brea.
Patrick is of African descent with a medium build and has a long braided hairstyle. She is approximately five foot four inches tall.
In a press release on Thursday, the police said Patrick was reported missing on Monday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the La Brea Police Station at 648-7444, the police hotlines at 999, 555, or make a report via the police website or app.
Comments
"La Brea woman missing"