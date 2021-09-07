How to ease back into a workout routine

Certified personal trainer Keeon Taylor

KEEON TAYLOR

THE covid19 pandemic brought the world to its knees. The fallout has been immense. Initially, the main strategies to combat the virus were self-quarantine, social distancing and masks. Today, even with vaccination in place, the threat from the virus still persists.

Businesses, public places, gyms and fitness centres have all been affected. The lockdown of gyms, fitness centres and pools has affected various aspects of people's lives. This is reflected in changes in their mental health, strange laziness, changing sleeping patterns and a great deal of anxiety, stress and fear.

Overall, the fitness and mental health of individuals have taken a hit resulting in health concerns and psychological problems. However, despite the challenges people face, it is possible to exude a positive attitude. This would provide the motivation needed to begin an exercise regimen without having to rely on a gym or an abundance of fitness equipment. It is therefore quite possible to continue to exercise at home.

First, you need to shift your mindset from an all or nothing gym workout mentality. You might not have exercise equipment at home but you have your bodyweight and workout space. Be creative, once there's a will there's a way. Do exercises that only require your body weight such as push-ups, squats, and jumping jacks. You can also replace your physical exercise equipment with items found around the home. Use bottled water, cans or buckets to do both upper and lower body exercises. Get a skipping rope to do cardio and finish it off by lying on a towel to do a core workout.

Maybe you miss your workout buddies. If that is the case, then schedule a time that you all can meet on Zoom and workout together. Get back in the routine of meeting on the same day and time. Prop your phone up and inspire each other while you workout. With this approach, you will be adding the benefit of having accountability partners. Remember,“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Use music to motivate you when you exercise. It's a powerful tool that helps to recreate the same workout environment you had with in-person training. When you listen to music as you move, it relieves boredom and enables you to do more by putting you in a better mood. Furthermore, if you use music with a beat that synchronises with your moves you’ll do even more. Some people even listen to their favourite podcast while they exercise.

Choosing either music or a podcast you enjoy that goes with your workout routine can enhance it. Figure out what your ideal workout pace and intensity should be and add music or your favourite podcast on top of that to increase the physical and mental effects.

You can depend more on social media to help with your fitness. Mindless scrolling, however, will distract you. Social media has the power to make you go from looking at one video to spending two hours watching multiple videos and pictures. You will get the information you may have been even searching for on the web but don’t be surprised if the shoes you were googling made it’s way to you on social media. However, in spite of all these distractions, social media can help you to maintain a fitness routine.

There are hundreds of groups to join and influencers to follow who can provide you with workouts and accountability. The people in the social media communities will motivate and inspire you while keeping you accountable. Fitness influencers can provide you with workouts. If you don’t have any equipment there are influencers who specialise in bodyweight workouts. Find someone you can relate to who can provide workouts to help your current situation.

Despite the lack of motivation, fear and anxiety to exercise during the pandemic, it is possible to start a routine at home. You can ease back into a workout routine if you follow the tips highlighted above. Finding ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle not only protects your physical health but your mental health. Both of them are important during the pandemic especially when spikes occur.

If you need to start physical activity after not doing it for a while, start gradually and choose exercises and intensity according to your fitness level.

Keeon Taylor is a certified personal trainer through the Aerobics Fitness Association of America (AFAA), certified in the art and science of coaching through the University of the West Indies (UWI) and a certified health & nutrition coach with the Transformation Academy.

He has conducted training for ten years and has helped fitness groups and personal clients achieve goals using the transformational tools of a changed mindset, good nutrition and effective exercise.

Taylor has also authored two e-Books: 7 Simple Steps To Absolutely Crush Your Fitness Goals and Shape Utopia: 50 Answers To Your Ideal Physique.

He trains online also. For more info, Instagram: @keeontaylor