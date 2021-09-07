Couple charged with 26 counts of fraud over airfares

Rasheed Ali, 48, was arrested and charged for 12 counts of fraudulent conversion on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A Chaguanas couple were charged with 26 counts of fraudulent conversion after they allegedly accepted money from customers of their travel agency but failed to pay the money to airline companies.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that Rasheed Ali, 48 and Sherry Durbal-Ali, 44, were charged on Monday by the Fraud Squad.

The charges arose from transactions between 2018 and 2021 in which several people reportedly paid cash to the Traveline Travel Agency in Chaguanas for travel to and from different countries.

The funds were allegedly never paid to the airlines.

The couple were interviewed by police at the San Fernando and Port of Spain Fraud Squad offices from September 1-5.

Durbal-Ali, who is the director of the company, was charged with 14 counts of fraudulent conversion and her husband faces 12 charges. They were taken to the Central Police Station on Monday and were granted bail of $300,000 to cover all charges.

They are expected to appear virtually before a Chaguanas magistrate on November 11.

The investigation was led by acting Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Insp Bachoo and Sgt Seepersad with assistance from acting Cpl Mohammed, WPC Roberts, PC Jemmet and acting Cpl Woodruffe.