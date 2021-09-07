Children's Authority suspends employee charged with indecency

CHARGED: Kevin Duke - TTPS

The Children’s Authority has suspended one of its Tobago branch employees after he was charged with one count of serious indecency against a minor.

It said after receiving the report on the incident an investigation was launched which resulted in the suspension of Kevin Duke, 37, of Rockley Vale, Scarborough.

On Monday, Duke appeared before the Scarborough magistrates court and was granted $80,000 bail and ordered to keep 50 feet away from the 19-year-old victim. He will reappear in court on September 30.

According to a police report, the victim was having a conversation with Duke via social media in October 2019 when the latter allegedly showed him his private parts. The incident was reported in April 2020 and an investigation was launched.

Duke was arrested and charged a year later.

In a release on Monday night, the authority said, “When the matter of the employee, who was charged today with one count of serious indecency, was brought to the authority’s attention, the organisation immediately conducted its investigation procedure, which resulted in the suspension of the employee and commencement of criminal investigations by the Child Protection Unit of the TTPS.

“The authority assures the public that the organisation continues to demand the highest standard of conduct from all its employees and it remains committed to the protection of the nation’s children.”

On Monday, Newsday asked the authority if it is satisfied with the existing screening process for employees, but it was not one of the questions answered in its press release on Monday evening.