Caratal man charged with uncle's murder

Dylon Bedassie

Dylon Bedassie, 26, of Bhagwansingh Trace, Caratal, has been charged with the murder of his uncle, Himraj Bedassie.

He appeared at the San Fernando Magistrates' Court but the matter was postponed and he was taken into custody.

Himraj was last seen by a relative walking along Cooper Grange Street, St John’s Village, San Fernando on August 22. He was reported missing to the St Madeleine police station the following day.

On August 31, a warrant was executed on Bedassie for failure to attend court to answer to a housebreaking charge. Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region Three later linked him to the disappearance of his uncle.

On September 3, police visited Boissiere Trace, Gran Couva where they discovered human skeletal remains believed to be those of Himraj Bedassie.

The investigation was led by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul and supervised by Insp Anil Maharaj.

The charge was laid by acting Cpl Alana Callendar following the advice of Joan Honore- Paul, Deputy Director of Public Persecutions (DPP).

Bedassie is expected to reappear in court on October 4.